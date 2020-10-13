Pacifica Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.6% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Truist boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

