Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $286.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $308.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.27. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

