Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 54,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 16.2% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,770 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.65. The company has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

