Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 50 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in McDonald's by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 4.3% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald's by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $226.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.81. The firm has a market cap of $168.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $228.66.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.37.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

