Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,649,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.9% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $111.60. The company has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.39.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.