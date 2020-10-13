Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $134.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $102.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PKG. Bank of America boosted their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BofA Securities raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.08.

NYSE:PKG opened at $116.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $118.58.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

