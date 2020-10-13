Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $13.94 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Rich purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $700,000.00. Also, CEO John T. Mcgrath acquired 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. In the last three months, insiders acquired 73,909 shares of company stock valued at $971,845.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.