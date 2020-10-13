Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $13.94 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

In related news, insider John P. Rooney purchased 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $75,621.00. Also, Director Jonathan D. Rich acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Insiders acquired 73,909 shares of company stock worth $971,845 over the last three months.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

