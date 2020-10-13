Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

PTVE opened at $13.94 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

In other news, insider John P. Rooney bought 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $75,621.00. Also, CEO John T. Mcgrath purchased 8,584 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 73,909 shares of company stock worth $971,845.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

