Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

PTVE stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Jonathan D. Rich purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $700,000.00. Also, insider John P. Rooney purchased 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $75,621.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 73,909 shares of company stock worth $971,845 in the last 90 days.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

