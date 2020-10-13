PayBX Price Down 22.2% Over Last Week (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One PayBX token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PayBX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $544.67 or 0.04787630 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00053478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00032008 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PayBX Token Profile

PayBX is a token. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire.

PayBX Token Trading

PayBX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.