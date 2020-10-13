Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $83.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target raised by Barclays from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Shares of PAYX opened at $83.01 on Monday. Paychex has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,459 shares of company stock valued at $16,954,176 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Paychex by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 771.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,910,000 after buying an additional 1,272,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,746,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Paychex by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,997,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,396,000 after buying an additional 913,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

