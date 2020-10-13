PayPie Hits 24 Hour Volume of $199.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. One PayPie token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $625,553.09 and approximately $199.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00269639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00097826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00036905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.09 or 0.01495084 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00154475 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

