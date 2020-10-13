Peerplays Hits Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002262 BTC on exchanges. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $12,119.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00268647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00098665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.01483827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00155014 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

