Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.6% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA opened at $306.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $168.12 and a 1-year high of $309.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Truist boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.47.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.