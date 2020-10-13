Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

MPW stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $350,350.00. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

