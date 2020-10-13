Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $124.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $225.83 billion, a PE ratio of -201.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

