Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Buys 713 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $826,942,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.86.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.