Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 11.8% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Clorox by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Clorox by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 67.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $1,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $215.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.31 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

