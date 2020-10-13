Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.2% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.13 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $196.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.