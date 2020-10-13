Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.49 Million in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,185 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Arista Networks by 328.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after buying an additional 34,729 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 349,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,489,000 after buying an additional 126,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after buying an additional 243,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $228.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.53. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $736,329.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,768.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total value of $413,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,619.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,653 shares of company stock valued at $16,508,768 over the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

