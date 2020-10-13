Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Invests $279,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $569.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.10 billion, a PE ratio of 104.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $516.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. 140166 raised their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.49.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

