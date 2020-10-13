Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Facebook by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $277,363,000 after acquiring an additional 94,034 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Facebook by 134.2% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 205,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,058. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $275.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.86. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.