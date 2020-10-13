Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Receives C$40.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Allan Charlesworth purchased 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.71 per share, with a total value of C$160,429.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$254,162.21. Also, Director Leslie O’donoghue acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$492,547.82. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,390 shares of company stock worth $333,244 in the last ninety days.

TSE PPL opened at C$29.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of C$15.27 and a one year high of C$53.79.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3658213 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.94%.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

