Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Union Gaming Research boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Penn National Gaming from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Shares of PENN opened at $64.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.84. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $76.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,004.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $320,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,951.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,098 shares of company stock worth $10,499,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

