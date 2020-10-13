PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -381.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.1%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 1.05. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PMT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $66,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

