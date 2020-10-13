Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Shares Bought by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Peoples Financial Services worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 50.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 27.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

PFIS opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 24.52%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.