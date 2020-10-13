PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on November 6th

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

PerkinElmer has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

PKI stock opened at $128.33 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $134.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $803,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. Insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,259,362 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

