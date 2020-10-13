Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires 166 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in BlackRock by 18,710.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,793,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.75.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $614.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $620.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

