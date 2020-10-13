Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 101 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $123.45 on Tuesday. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

