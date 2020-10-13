Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $13.29 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,166 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $221.40 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,675.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.46.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

