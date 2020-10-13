Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Pfizer by 19.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,559,000 after buying an additional 1,024,264 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,282,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,595,000 after buying an additional 1,349,012 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $204.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.