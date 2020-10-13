Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $239,000 Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 79.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 49.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.85.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $154.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

