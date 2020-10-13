Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $285,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 452.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of VB opened at $166.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.48 and a 200-day moving average of $143.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84.

