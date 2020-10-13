Perkins Coie Trust Co Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

NYSE VZ opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $246.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

