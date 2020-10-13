Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 500 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 179,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 26,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,647,000 after purchasing an additional 44,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.