Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 554 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 154,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 144,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 149,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 43,093 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

