Perkins Coie Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

