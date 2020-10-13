PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $13.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in PG&E by 112.2% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 1,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. PG&E has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

