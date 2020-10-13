Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BofA Securities cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.10.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $81.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 23,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

