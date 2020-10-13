Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research raised shares of Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS opened at $44.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.03 and a beta of 1.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 350,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $12,099,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,556,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,507,069 shares of company stock valued at $165,306,659 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.