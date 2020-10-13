Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kingstone Companies in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ KINS opened at $6.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 million, a P/E ratio of -61.20 and a beta of 0.93. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,028,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 49,902 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth $859,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Mcfadden acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $43,805. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -17.98%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

