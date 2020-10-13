Piper Sandler Comments on CareDx Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for CareDx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CareDx’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on CareDx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $52.53 on Monday. CareDx has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -119.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,261,000 after buying an additional 2,005,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 103,752.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 608,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 607,987 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,523,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,025,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after purchasing an additional 322,513 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,552,000.

In related news, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $2,064,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 13,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $478,304.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,632,177.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,775 shares of company stock worth $3,918,964. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

