Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Slack Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Slack Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WORK. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Slack Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Slack Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

WORK stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -54.81 and a beta of -0.21. Slack Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 110,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $3,038,842.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,091,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 473,353 shares of company stock valued at $14,097,201. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 82.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,121,000 after buying an additional 14,718,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 63.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,717,000 after buying an additional 3,802,087 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,645,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,338,000 after buying an additional 1,490,828 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,837,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

