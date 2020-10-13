pNetwork Price Tops $0.43 (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $10.56 million and $1.07 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, pNetwork has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One pNetwork token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00003744 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.98 or 0.04815055 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031762 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 62,612,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,513,973 tokens. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for pNetwork is p.network. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings.

Buying and Selling pNetwork

pNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.