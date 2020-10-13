Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to announce sales of $57.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.08 million. Points International reported sales of $98.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $260.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.90 million to $261.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $350.17 million, with estimates ranging from $335.13 million to $365.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.85 million. Points International had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

PCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Points International in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Points International by 43.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Points International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,688,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Points International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. Points International has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $134.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.