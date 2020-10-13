Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives $50.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

BPOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. TheStreet raised Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Popular stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. Popular has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.57. Popular had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Popular will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Popular by 796.1% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 114.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

