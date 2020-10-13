Populous Trading Up 6% Over Last Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Populous token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, LATOKEN, Livecoin and OKEx. During the last seven days, Populous has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $12.08 million and $637,781.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00269920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00097770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $170.35 or 0.01495693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00155276 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, Binance, DragonEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Livecoin, Bithumb, OKEx and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

