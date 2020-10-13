PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PPD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. PPD has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion and a PE ratio of 37.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.53 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 10,732,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $335,705,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Kaucic sold 20,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $715,975.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,812,385 shares of company stock worth $338,411,007.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

