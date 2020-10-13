Private Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.8% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $329.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $313.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $333.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

